The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,350 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Hess worth $31,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hess by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

