The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,505 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.76% of Popular worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Popular by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Popular by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Popular by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,148,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

