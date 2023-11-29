The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,074 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.45% of Sensata Technologies worth $31,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 412.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,824,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

