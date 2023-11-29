The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 152,552 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152,552 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.24% of Veeco Instruments worth $32,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VECO opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VECO. Citigroup began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

