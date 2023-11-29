The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,598 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spire were worth $31,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 247.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 118,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 84,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,487,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Spire by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,717. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spire

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.