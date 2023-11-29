The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,158 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 385.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

