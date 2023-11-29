The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,027 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $32,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 235,931 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 138,770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,466 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,525,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,877,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 115,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

CTSH opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

