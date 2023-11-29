The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 36,276 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,276 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $31,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

