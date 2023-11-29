The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 458,739 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zuora were worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Zuora

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 129,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $1,063,036.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.