The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,013 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Progressive worth $80,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,308 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 348,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

