The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its stake in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,117 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Real Good Food worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGF shares. B. Riley started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,834 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $55,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,064 shares in the company, valued at $524,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Kanen purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,239,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $55,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 223,809 shares of company stock worth $495,599 and sold 185,884 shares worth $768,799. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Good Food stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 65,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,825. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

