Thematics Asset Management Acquires 19,298 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.10% of AECOM worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after purchasing an additional 531,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,357 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.86. 127,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 224.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.