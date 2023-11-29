Thematics Asset Management Boosts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,168. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.74. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

