Thematics Asset Management Buys 59,000 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $1,943,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 285,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stericycle by 29.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,669,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,528,000 after buying an additional 379,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,488,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,003,000 after buying an additional 181,342 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 20,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $56.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.