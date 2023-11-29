Thematics Asset Management Buys Shares of 122,000 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.73% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $14,493,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in OSI Systems by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $782,397.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,977,492.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,424,017. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.51. 4,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

