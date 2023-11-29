Thematics Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.16% of Gentex worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Gentex by 71.6% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 975,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187,420 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 99,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.