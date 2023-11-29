Thematics Asset Management Cuts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. MSA Safety comprises 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 20.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 375,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,222. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.25.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

