Thematics Asset Management Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $158.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average is $158.25.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,072,117. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

