Thematics Asset Management Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Masco worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Masco by 56.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 176,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,452. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

