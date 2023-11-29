Thematics Asset Management Has $12.95 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Garmin worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,344. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

