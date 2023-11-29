Thematics Asset Management Has $14.26 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.09% of TransUnion worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 563.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. 160,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,929. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -32.81%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.