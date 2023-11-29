Thematics Asset Management Has $29.79 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,297 shares of company stock worth $4,651,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $800.55. 50,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,881. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $744.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.