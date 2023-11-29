Thematics Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 1.38% of Cryoport worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 47,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,994. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $692.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other Cryoport news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

