Thematics Asset Management Purchases 20,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of Core & Main worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 752,385 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,340. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,335,866 shares of company stock worth $1,380,500,627 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

