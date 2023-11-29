Thematics Asset Management Purchases 20,000 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,709. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

