Thematics Asset Management Purchases 27,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Okta worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

