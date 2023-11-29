Thematics Asset Management Purchases 27,701 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.43. 12,770,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,356,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.83, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

