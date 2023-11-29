Thematics Asset Management Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.29. 169,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,743. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

