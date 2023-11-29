Thematics Asset Management Raises Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

