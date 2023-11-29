Thematics Asset Management Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.24% of Littelfuse worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 775.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 114,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.5 %

LFUS traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,328. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.16 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average is $259.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.