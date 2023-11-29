Thematics Asset Management Sells 24,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 2.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.51% of Clean Harbors worth $45,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

