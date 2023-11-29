Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

