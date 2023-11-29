Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230,574 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 2.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 1.14% of Tractor Supply worth $275,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,482. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $212.40.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

