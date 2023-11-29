Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $229.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

