Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,707 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 19.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 226,887 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 25.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 81,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,336.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,336.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,560 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

