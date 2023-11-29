Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $105,641. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

