Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,148,000 after purchasing an additional 72,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.55.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

