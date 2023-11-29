Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 362.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.21% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,226 shares in the company, valued at $20,265,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,265,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,074 shares of company stock worth $7,421,760. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.02.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

