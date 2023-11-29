Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

