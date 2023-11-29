Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.99 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Constellium worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Constellium by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $45,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 77.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after buying an additional 2,413,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 517.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 1,226,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.78. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.