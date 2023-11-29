Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

