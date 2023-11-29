Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,774 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Vicor worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vicor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vicor by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Vicor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vicor by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $107.84 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

