Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 27,756 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $752,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $433,961. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

