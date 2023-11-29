Trexquant Investment LP Sells 113,401 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,401 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

