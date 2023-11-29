Trexquant Investment LP Sells 58,218 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,218 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 545,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 340,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

