Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.03 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 52.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $322,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

