Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,347,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,737,000 after buying an additional 301,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,098,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.2 %

OMI opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Report on OMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $728,399.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.