Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.40% of Trip.com Group worth $89,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. 2,175,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

