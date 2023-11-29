TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

