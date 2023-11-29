Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) vs. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Head-To-Head Review

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) and Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Tullow Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Tullow Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 32.34% 19.82% 13.10% Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 1 5 1 0 2.00 Tullow Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Denbury and Tullow Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than Tullow Oil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury and Tullow Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.48 billion 3.08 $480.16 million $8.96 9.90 Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -2.03

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Tullow Oil. Tullow Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denbury beats Tullow Oil on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

